May 3 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA: REQUIRING GSK TO CONDUCT POSTMARKETING STUDY OF AREXVY TO ASSESS SIGNALS OF SERIOUS RISKS FOR GUILLAIN-BARRÉ SYNDROME AND ADEM

* FDA - ALTHOUGH NOT AN FDA REQUIREMENT, GSK HAS COMMITTED TO ASSESS ATRIAL FIBRILLATION IN THE POSTMARKETING STUDY RELATED TO AREXVY Further company coverage: