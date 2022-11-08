Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GSK plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:57 2022-11-08 am EST
1382.10 GBX   +0.34%
04:26aGlaxoSmithKline Capital Launches Tender Offer For Outstanding Notes
RE
04:26aGlaxosk capital plc gsk plc - launch of tender offer for outsta…
RE
11/07Gsk: jp morgan cuts target price to 1600p from 1900p…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GLAXOSK CAPITAL PLC GSK PLC - LAUNCH OF TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTA…

11/08/2022 | 04:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLAXOSK CAPITAL PLC GSK PLC - LAUNCH OF TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING NOTES


© Reuters 2022
All news about GSK PLC
04:26aGlaxoSmithKline Capital Launches Tender Offer For Outstanding Notes
RE
04:26aGlaxosk capital plc gsk plc - launch of tender offer for outsta…
RE
11/07Gsk: jp morgan cuts target price to 1600p from 1900p…
RE
11/07ADRs End Mostly Higher, GSK and Erste Group Bank Trade Actively
DJ
11/07GSK : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
11/07Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
11/07Eurozone Stocks Climb Broadly Amid Weak Construction Data; UK, Swiss Indices Fall
MT
11/07European shares at seven-week peak as travel stocks shine
RE
11/07FTSE 100 Closes Monday Down 0.48% on Fading China Optimism, Healthcare Slips
DJ
11/07LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 lags behind European counterparts
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GSK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 879 M 33 115 M 33 115 M
Net income 2022 4 226 M 4 846 M 4 846 M
Net Debt 2022 15 584 M 17 869 M 17 869 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 4,41%
Capitalization 55 762 M 63 940 M 63 940 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 90 096
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration : Period :
GSK plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1 377,40 GBX
Average target price 1 787,18 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Jon Ellis VP & Head-Technology Business Development
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC-16.20%63 940
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.24%452 253
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY29.39%346 881
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.52%270 243
PFIZER, INC.-20.25%264 286
ABBVIE INC.9.38%261 823