Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
GSK plc
News
Summary
GSK
GB00BN7SWP63
GSK PLC
(GSK)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
04:57 2022-11-08 am EST
1382.10
GBX
+0.34%
04:26a
GlaxoSmithKline Capital Launches Tender Offer For Outstanding Notes
RE
04:26a
Glaxosk capital plc gsk plc - launch of tender offer for outsta…
RE
11/07
Gsk: jp morgan cuts target price to 1600p from 1900p…
RE
GLAXOSK CAPITAL PLC GSK PLC - LAUNCH OF TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTA…
11/08/2022 | 04:26am EST
GLAXOSK CAPITAL PLC GSK PLC - LAUNCH OF TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING NOTES
© Reuters 2022
All news about GSK PLC
04:26a
GlaxoSmithKline Capital Launches Tender Offer For Outstanding Notes
RE
04:26a
Glaxosk capital plc gsk plc - launch of tender offer for outsta…
RE
11/07
Gsk: jp morgan cuts target price to 1600p from 1900p…
RE
11/07
ADRs End Mostly Higher, GSK and Erste Group Bank Trade Actively
DJ
11/07
GSK : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
11/07
Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
11/07
Eurozone Stocks Climb Broadly Amid Weak Construction Data; UK, Swiss Indices Fall
MT
11/07
European shares at seven-week peak as travel stocks shine
RE
11/07
FTSE 100 Closes Monday Down 0.48% on Fading China Optimism, Healthcare Slips
DJ
11/07
LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 lags behind European counterparts
AN
Analyst Recommendations on GSK PLC
11/07
Gsk: jp morgan cuts target price to 1600p from 1900p…
RE
11/07
GSK : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
11/03
GSK : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
28 879 M
33 115 M
33 115 M
Net income 2022
4 226 M
4 846 M
4 846 M
Net Debt 2022
15 584 M
17 869 M
17 869 M
P/E ratio 2022
11,8x
Yield 2022
4,41%
Capitalization
55 762 M
63 940 M
63 940 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,47x
EV / Sales 2023
2,27x
Nbr of Employees
90 096
Free-Float
93,7%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
1 377,40 GBX
Average target price
1 787,18 GBX
Spread / Average Target
29,8%
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds
Non-Executive Chairman
Jon Ellis
VP & Head-Technology Business Development
Tony Wood
Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC
-16.20%
63 940
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
0.24%
452 253
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
29.39%
346 881
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-14.52%
270 243
PFIZER, INC.
-20.25%
264 286
ABBVIE INC.
9.38%
261 823
