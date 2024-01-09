GSK: $1 billion takeover of Aiolos Bio

January 09, 2024 at 03:44 am EST

GSK announced on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to acquire Aiolos Bio, an American-British biopharmaceutical company specializing in respiratory and inflammatory diseases, for $1 billion.



The British laboratory explains that the transaction will enable it to acquire the rights to AIO-001, a monoclonal antibody soon to enter Phase II clinical trials in the treatment of asthma, with possible other indications, notably in rhino-sinusitis with nasal polyps.



GSK stresses that this molecule could revolutionize the standard management of the disease, with administration every six months.



Including milestone payments linked to the achievement of regulatory targets, the transaction could total $1.4 billion.



At around 8:20 a.m., GSK shares were up 0.9% on the London Stock Exchange.



