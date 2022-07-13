GSK : 2022 Q2 pre announcement aide memoire PDF - 400.2KB

Q2 2022 Pre-Announcement Aide Memoire Issued: Tuesday, 12 July 2022 GSK has prepared this Q2 2022 pre-announcementaide-memoire per our standard prior practice. It includes statements made in previous public communications by GSK as extracted from their original source and, therefore, by definition, they should only be taken as speaking as at the date they were initially made, and they do not reflect subsequent or recent events, circumstances, or developments. Any updates to these and other previously made statements would only be included in further communications by GSK to the market and the inclusion of the extracted statements herein should not be taken to indicate that they will not be updated in the future. As our Q1 2022 stock-exchange announcement indicated, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on GSK's trading performance and all its principal risks have been assessed, with appropriate mitigation plans put in place. GSK is encouraged by the uptake in demand in the first quarter for its medicines and vaccines, particularly Shingrix. Overall, the Company remains confident in the underlying demand for its medicines and vaccines. GSK is encouraged by the rate at which COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters have been administered worldwide, providing support for healthcare systems ahead of the anticipated return to normal. This continues, however, to be a dynamic situation with the risk of future variants of concern unknown; these variants of concern could potentially impact GSK's trading results, clinical trials, supply continuity, and its employees materially. Please read the assumptions and cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements set out on page 43 of the Q1 2022 stock-exchange announcement and the further circulars, reports, announcements, press releases issued by the Company, including the information in paragraph 19 of Part 7 of the Circular to shareholders relating to the proposed demerger of the Consumer Healthcare business to form Haleon published on 1 June 2022 (the "Demerger Circular");and the "Basis of preparation, assumptions and cautionary statement" section of the announcement issued by the Company on 23 June 2021 in relation to its Investor Update. Please read the definitions and reconciliations for non-IFRS measures on page 42 of the Q1 2022 results release and the annual report on Form 20-F for FY 2021. Please also read the press release dated 8 July 2022 (GSK to disclose discontinued operations from Q2 2022). 2022 Q2 Pre Announcement Aide Memoire 1

Full-year 2022 Guidance GSK provided full-year 2022 guidance on 9 February 2022 for 'new GSK', the biopharma business, at the level of sales growth and adjusted operating profit growth (at Constant Exchange Rates). Guidance excluded the impact of COVID-19 solutions. This guidance was repeated in the Demerger Circular. Separate outlooks for the Consumer Healthcare Business were provided at a GSK Capital Markets Day for Haleon on 28 February 2022 and repeated in the Haleon prospectus published on 1 June 2022. GSK will, as a consequence of its proposed demerger of the Consumer Healthcare business on 18 July 2022, disclose its Q2 2022 results on 27 July 2022 in accordance with the requirements of IFRS 5 - 'Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations'. GSK has now satisfied the formal criteria for treating Consumer Healthcare as a 'Discontinued operation' effective from 30 June 2022; accordingly, GSK will no longer present the Consumer Healthcare business within 'Continuing operations'. The press release issued on 5 July 2022 outlined the impact of the application of the requirements of IFRS 5 ('Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations'): GSK to disclose discontinued operations from Q2 2022 (investis.com) Q2 2022 key information Foreign exchange: We expect that the positive impact of foreign exchange on Q2 2022 sales will be around +6%. As a result of the mix of currency movements relative to the combination of costs, we expect that the positive impact of foreign exchange on Q2 2022 sterling adjusted operating profit will be more significant than the positive impact on sales. Weighted average number of shares (WANS) The basic WANS in Q2 2022 was 5,031m (an increase of 0.5% relative to Q2 2021). This figure is based on the current pre-consolidation GSK share capital structure. It is expected to be adjusted following the GSK share consolidation, which is expected to occur on Monday, 18 July 2022, following the closing of trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The information below includes commentary from recent circulars, stock-exchange announcements, investor/analyst calls, and previously published outlook statements. 2022 COVID-19 solutions expectations Commentary from Q4 2021 stock-exchange announcement and repeated in demerger circular: In 2022, based on known binding agreements from governments, we expect that COVID-19 solutions will contribute a similar sales level to 2021 (£1,405m consisting of Xevudy sales of £958m and pandemic vaccines sales of £447m), but a substantially reduced profit contribution due to the increased proportion of lower margin Xevudy sales. We expect this to reduce the new GSK Adjusted Operating profit growth (including COVID-19 solutions in both years) by between 5% to 7%. Note that Q1 2022 Xevudy sales were £1,307m with no contribution from pandemic vaccines. Impact of COVID-19 solutions In £ millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 Turnover (£m) - 276 209 920 1,405 1,307 Adjusted Operating profit (12) 233 97 214 532 194 2022 Q2 Pre Announcement Aide Memoire 2

Sales: new GSK 2022 guidance: new GSK is expected to deliver 2022 sales growth of between 5% and 7% at Constant Exchange Rates (CER), excluding the commercial impact of COVID-19 solutions. Q1 2022 comment on phasing Q2: Expect sales growth to be lower than Q1 (Q1 2022 sales +15%) H1: Expect sales growth to be slightly ahead of full-year expectations Specialty 2022 outlook: Revenues expected to increase approximately 10% for Specialty, excluding Xevudy sales. HIV is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate. HIV Commentary at Q1 2022: Q1 2022 performance benefitted from favourable tender phasing in the International Region and stocking patterns in the US, accounting for around nine percentage growth points. Our ambition for the year remains to deliver mid-single-digit growth. Commentary at Q2 2021: Q2 2021 growth … the timing of Tivicay tenders in International, which accounted for six percentage points of CER growth. Cabenuva - Commentary at Q1 2022: The approval and launch of the every-two-month dosing in the US in February have driven a positive inflection in the medicine. Cabenuva oral lead-in is now optional. We believe removing the oral lead-in requirement will expedite the initiation of this injectable therapy. Apretude - Commentary at Q4 2021: As a new paradigm, we need to educate physicians, patients, and payers, so this year our focus is on building awareness and access for Apretude. The early signs are encouraging with positive feedback from patients and prescribers and with political will supportive of medicines for HIV prevention. Consequently, we remain confident that Apretude will deliver significant benefits to patients in the years ahead and significant commercial value beginning in 2023. Zejula - Commentary at Q1 2022: In Oncology, sales increased 15% despite a headwind in the ovarian cancer area where, unfortunately, diagnosis rates are still depressed - down about 29% compared to pre-COVID levels. Vaccines 2022 outlook: Sales are expected to grow at a low-teens percentage at CER (excluding pandemic adjuvant sales). Meningitis 2022 outlook: expected to increase mid to high single-digit. Commentary at Q1 2022: Meningitis vaccines sales grew 12% AER, 12% CER% to £212 million, mainly driven by Bexsero (22% AER, 23% CER to £163 million), reflecting higher Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) purchasing in the US. Flu 2022 outlook: Sales are expected to be stable compared to 2021. Shingrix 2022 outlook: expected to deliver a record year for sales, with strong double-digit growth. Commentary at Q1 2022: Shingrix sales more than doubled, delivering a record quarter of nearly £700m of turnover. The strong performance is reflected in the benefit of a favourable comparator, good demand, and channel inventory build, including a large retail purchase that we do not expect to repeat in Q2. 2022 Q2 Pre Announcement Aide Memoire 3