October 09, 2023 at 02:16 am EDT

Oct 9 (Reuters) - GSK plc:

* GSK AND ZHIFEI ANNOUNCE VACCINE PARTNERSHIP

* EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH ZHIFEI TO CO-PROMOTE GSK'S SHINGLES VACCINE, SHINGRIX, IN CHINA FOR AN INITIAL THREE-YEAR PERIOD

* PARTNERSHIP WILL SIGNIFICANTLY EXTEND AVAILABILITY OF SHINGRIX IN CHINA WITH CO-PROMOTION TO HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS AND OVER 30,000 POINTS OF VACCINATION

* ZHIFEI WILL PURCHASE AGREED VOLUMES OF SHINGRIX WITH A VALUE TO GSK OF £2.5 BILLION IN TOTAL OVER INITIAL THREE-YEAR PERIOD

* THERE IS POTENTIAL TO EXTEND PARTNERSHIP SHOULD ALL PARTIES AGREE

* PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS AND ACCELERATES GSK'S COMMITMENT TO DOUBLE GLOBAL SHINGRIX SALES, REACHING MORE THAN £4 BILLION BY 2026

* PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS POTENTIAL FUTURE CO-DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALISATION OF AREXVY IN CHINA

* ZHIFEI GRANTED CO RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL TO BE EXCLUSIVE PARTNER FOR CO-DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALISATION OF RSV VACCINE FOR OLDER ADULTS IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: