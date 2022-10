Oct 21 (Reuters) - GSK plc:

* GSK PLC - RSV OLDER ADULT VACCINE SUBMISSION IN JAPAN

* GSK - GSK REGULATORY SUBMISSION ACCEPTED BY JAPANESE REGULATOR FOR RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS OLDER ADULT VACCINE CANDIDATE

* GSK - FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS ON REGULATORY PROGRESS IN US AND EU ARE EXPECTED IN Q4 2022