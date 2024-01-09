By Christian Moess Laursen

GSK said it bought biopharmaceutical company Aiolos Bio for an upfront consideration of $1.0 billion and the potential for an additional $400 million, the latest in a string of pharmaceutical majors buying fast-growing biotechs to restock their pipelines.

The British pharmaceutical giant said Tuesday that the deal to buy San Francisco and London-based Aiolos Bio, which focuses on patients with respiratory and inflammatory conditions, includes a Phase 2-ready antibody called AIO-001 for the treatment of adult patients with certain respiratory and inflammatory conditions.

The portfolio addition "could expand the reach of our current respiratory biologics portfolio, to the 40% of severe asthma patients with low type 2 inflammation where treatment options are still needed," Chief Scientific Officer Tony Wood said.

The additional payment of up to $400 million is dependent on certain regulatory milestones being met, it said.

