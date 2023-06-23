(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

GSK PLC - London-based pharmaceutical company - Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown buys 22,500 shares at a price of GBP14.29 each on Friday for a total of GBP321,525. Non-Executive Chair Jonathan Symonds buys 6,000 shares at a price of GBP14.40 each on Friday for a total of GBP86,400. On Friday, GSK said a Zantac trial set to begin next month in California has been dismissed after it reached a confidential settlement. Zantac is the subject of numerous lawsuits, which allegedly link the heartburn drug with cancer.

Urban Logistics REIT PLC - UK-focused logistics real estate investment trust - Independent Non-Executive Chair Nigel Rich buys 50,000 shares at a price of 118 pence each on Friday for a total of GPB59,000. On Thursday, Urban Logistics reported it had swung to an annual loss amid challenging conditions in the property market.

CLS Holdings PLC - London-based commercial property investor - Creative Value Investment VII Ltd buys 1.0 million shares at a price of GBP1.34 each on Thursday for a total of GBP1.3 million. Creative Value is an investment vehicle of the Sten & Karin Mortstedt Family & Charity Trust, which is associated with Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chair Anna Seeley.

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd - Guernsey-based renewable energy infrastructure investment company - Director Selina Sagayam buys 50,000 shares at GBP1.12 each on Friday for a total of GBP56,000.

