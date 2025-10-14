GSK has announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Shingrix for the prevention of shingles in adults aged 18 years and older who are at increased risk of shingles due to immunodeficiency or immunosuppression caused by a known disease or treatment.



China has approximately six million cases of this disease each year. No other shingles vaccine has been approved for this population in China.



This approval expands the reach of GSK's VRZ to protect the patients most vulnerable to shingles.



It said that this approval marks a crucial step in expanding access to GSK's VRZ for people at high risk of contracting what can be a disruptive and devastating disease.