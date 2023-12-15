GSK plc is a global biopharma company. The Companyâs segments include Commercial Operations and Research and Development. It develops cancer medicines for patients, including ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and multiple myeloma. It has developed monoclonal antibodies to help treat different diseases. Its product areas include vaccines, specialty medicines, and general medicine. Its vaccine portfolio includes more than 20 vaccines that help protect people from a range of diseases and infections throughout their lives. Its specialty medicines include medicines for immune-mediated conditions. Its specialty medicines are also engaged in developing medicines for respiratory disease and HIV. Its general medicines include inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), antibiotics, and medicines for skin diseases. The Company owns camlipixant, a selective P2X3 antagonist, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC).

Sector Pharmaceuticals