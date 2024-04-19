1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Emma Walmsley
b)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
1,840.922
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Diana Conrad
b)
Position/status
Chief People Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
724.675
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
James Ford
b)
Position/status
Senior Vice President and Group General Counsel
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
1,268.806
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Sally Jackson
b)
Position/status
SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
638.941
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dylan Jackson
b)
Position/status
PCA of Sally Jackson (SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office)
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
279.316
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Luke Miels
b)
Position/status
Chief Commercial Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
7,785.656
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
David Redfern
b)
Position/status
President Corporate Development
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
5,128.081
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Regis Simard
b)
Position/status
President, Global Supply Chain
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
1,733.135
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Phil Thomson
b)
Position/status
President, Global Affairs
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
1,663.115
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Kate Thomson
b)
Position/status
PCA of Phil Thomson (President, Global Affairs)
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
104.433
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Deborah Waterhouse
b)
Position/status
CEO, ViiV Healthcare and President, Global Health, GSK
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
1,077.954
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Tony Wood
b)
Position/status
Chief Scientific Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
596.088
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dr Hal Barron
b)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$39.7942
2,906.213
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
James Ford
b)
Position/status
SVP and Group General Counsel, Legal and Compliance
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$39.7942
313.616
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Shobie Ramakrishnan
b)
Position/status
Chief Digital and Technology Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$39.7942
154.801
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
GSK plc
(Registrant)
Date: April 19, 2024
By:/s/ VICTORIA WHYTE
--------------------------
Victoria Whyte
Authorised Signatory for and on
behalf of GSK plc
