UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of April 2024
Commission File Number 001-15170
GSK plc
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
980 Great West Road, Brentford, Middlesex, TW8 9GS
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F . . . .X. . . . Form 40-F . . . . . . . .
GSK plc (the 'Company')
Transaction notification
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Emma Walmsley
b)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
1,840.922
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Diana Conrad
b)
Position/status
Chief People Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
724.675
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
James Ford
b)
Position/status
Senior Vice President and Group General Counsel
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
1,268.806
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Sally Jackson
b)
Position/status
SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
638.941
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)
Name
Dylan Jackson
b)
Position/status
PCA of Sally Jackson (SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office)
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
279.316
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Luke Miels
b)
Position/status
Chief Commercial Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)

Volume(s)
£16.1128
7,785.656
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
David Redfern
b)
Position/status
President Corporate Development
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
5,128.081
d)
Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Regis Simard
b)
Position/status
President, Global Supply Chain
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
1,733.135
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Phil Thomson
b)
Position/status
President, Global Affairs
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
1,663.115
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Kate Thomson
b)
Position/status
PCA of Phil Thomson (President, Global Affairs)
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
104.433
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Deborah Waterhouse
b)
Position/status
CEO, ViiV Healthcare and President, Global Health, GSK
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
1,077.954
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Tony Wood
b)
Position/status
Chief Scientific Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£16.1128
596.088
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dr Hal Barron
b)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc

b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$39.7942
2,906.213
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
James Ford
b)
Position/status
SVP and Group General Counsel, Legal and Compliance
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc

b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$39.7942
313.616
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Shobie Ramakrishnan
b)
Position/status
Chief Digital and Technology Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 April 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$39.7942
154.801
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-16
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorised.
GSK plc
(Registrant)
Date: April 19, 2024
By:/s/ VICTORIA WHYTE
--------------------------
Victoria Whyte
Authorised Signatory for and on
behalf of GSK plc

