GSK: Dr Jeannie Lee joins the Board of Directors

February 29, 2024

GSK today announced the appointment of Dr Jeannie Lee to the company's Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director. Jeannie Lee will join the Board of Directors as of March 4, 2024.



Jeannie Lee currently holds the Phillip A. Sharp, PhD, Chair in Molecular Biology and Acting Director of the Department of Molecular Biology at Massachusetts General Hospital.



She is also Professor of Genetics (and Pathology) at Harvard Medical School.



Jeannie Lee is described as 'a pioneer in the field of RNA biology and its application to drug development and therapeutics'.



In addition to senior management positions at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, Jeannie co-founded Translate Bio and Fulcrum Therapeutics, two biotech companies specializing in RNA and epigenetic therapies.





