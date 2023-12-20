By Ian Walker

GSK has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group for its HS-20093 antibody-drug cancer treatment, with payments of up to $1.71 billion depending upon milestones being met.

The companies said Wednesday that GSK will make an initial upfront payment of $185 million to Hansoh with the rest depending upon success-based milestones for HS-20093.

Upon commercialization of HS-20093, GSK will pay tiered royalties on global net sales outside of China's mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, the companies said in a joint statement.

HS-20093 is being developed for the treatment of lung cancer, sarcoma, head and neck cancers and other solid tumors in multiple phase I and II clinical trials in China.

