June 11, 2024 at 02:20 am EDT

June 11 (Reuters) - GSK plc:

* STATEMENT: ZANTAC (RANITIDINE) LITIGATION

* DELAWARE SUPERIOR COURT'S RULING INCONSISTENT WITH HOW DAUBERT STANDARD* HAS PREVIOUSLY BEEN APPLIED IN DELAWARE AND FEDERAL COURTS

* APPLICATION HAS BEEN FILED SEEKING RIGHT OF APPEAL TO DELAWARE SUPREME COURT

* GSK, PFIZER, SANOFI, AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM ARE ALL PARTIES TO APPLICATION