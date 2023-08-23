Form 20-F . . . .X. . . . Form 40-F . . . . . . . .
GSK plc (the 'Company')
Transaction notification
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dr Hal Barron
b)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of notional ADSs within Dr Barron's GSK Executive Supplemental Savings Plan account following the reinvestment of dividends
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$34.8600
2,918.882
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-08-17
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
James Ford
b)
Position/status
SVP and Group General Counsel, Legal and Compliance
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of notional ADSs within Mr Ford's GSK Executive Supplemental Savings Plan account following the reinvestment of dividends
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$34.8600
54.313
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-08-17
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Shobie Ramakrishnan
b)
Position/status
Chief Digital and Technology Officer
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the transaction
Following the vesting on 19 August 2023 of 50% of an award made on 19 August 2019 under the GlaxoSmithKline Deferred Investment Award Programme, Ms Ramakrishnan will receive a cash payment of $157,854.38 less applicable tax withholding in respect of 4,579.471 notional ADSs.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$34.4700
4,579.471
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-08-19
f)
Place of the transaction
N/A
