GSK Gets Extension to FDA Review Period for Momelotinib Treatment

By Joe Hoppe

GSK PLC said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period of its new drug application for its momelotinib treatment for myelofibrosis by three months, to review recently submitted data.

The pharma major said the extended action date is now Sept. 16.

The company said it was confident in its application and looks forward to working with the FDA as it finalises its review.

Momelotinib isn't currently approved in any market.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-23 0231ET