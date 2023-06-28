GSK : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
Today at 02:46 am
JP Morgan's analyst James Gordon maintains his Sell rating on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at GBX 1400.
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 03:12:53 2023-06-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1399.60 GBX
|-0.19%
|+2.98%
|-2.46%
|08:46am
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-28
|1402.20 £
|-0.19%
|3 684 482
|2023-06-27
|1402.20 £
|-1.24%
|4,469,685
|2023-06-26
|1419.80 £
|-0.38%
|7,230,692
|2023-06-23
|1425.20 £
|+4.87%
|17,100,540
|2023-06-22
|1359.00 £
|-0.93%
|6,145,977
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-2.46%
|72 422 M $
|+0.97%
|63 659 M $
|+8.75%
|60 252 M $
|+4.00%
|54 105 M $
|-11.46%
|94 811 M $
|+10.78%
|48 420 M $
|+23.22%
|47 575 M $
|+19.26%
|40 592 M $
|-2.46%
|37 581 M $
|+9.27%
|26 972 M $