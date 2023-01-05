Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GSK plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
1447.80 GBX   -0.22%
01/04Wuxi Biologics And Gsk Enter Into License Agreement On Multiple Novel Bi- & Multi-Specific T Cell Engagers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GSK: JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1575P FROM 1475P…

01/05/2023 | 12:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GSK: JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1575P FROM 1475P


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 29 147 M 35 080 M 35 080 M
Net income 2022 5 291 M 6 368 M 6 368 M
Net Debt 2022 14 688 M 17 677 M 17 677 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 58 795 M 70 762 M 70 762 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 90 096
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration : Period :
GSK plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 447,80 GBX
Average target price 1 687,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Jon Ellis VP & Head-Technology Business Development
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC0.71%70 632
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.97%465 875
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.23%346 805
NOVO NORDISK A/S3.23%310 389
PFIZER, INC.0.04%287 739
ABBVIE INC.1.29%287 068