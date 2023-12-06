New IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science report, funded by GSK, explores the role of social and structural determinants of health to identify enablers and barriers to vaccine uptake in Bangkok, Brussels, Chicago, Manchester and New York City

Findings to be presented today at the Global Coalition on Aging's Silver Economy Forum 2023

GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK), in collaboration with the Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA), announced a new report from the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science (IQVIA Institute). The report, funded by GSK, explores the role of social and structural determinants of health in adult vaccine access and uptake across five global cities with strong data about their ageing populations: Bangkok, Thailand; Brussels, Belgium; Chicago, US; Manchester, United Kingdom; and New York City, US.

The data released today demonstrate vaccine use varies substantially even within a single city and suggest that policies, such as improved access to pharmacies or other points of vaccination, should be implemented to driveequitable access to adult immunisation. Key findings include:

In both Brussels and Manchester, easier access to pharmacies and other points of vaccination was associated with higher vaccine uptake, with additional factors in Brussels including access to transport and reimbursements for vaccines.

In Bangkok, adult vaccine use within a district is correlated with the number of vaccination points, such as hospitals and clinics, as well as with indicators of economic growth in the district.

In both New York City and Chicago, household income, education and median house value are highly correlated with vaccination rates across all vaccines studied. Race and ethnicity also play an important role in uptake in both cities, with Caucasian populations more likely to be vaccinated.

A previous GSK-funded IQVIA Institute analysis of global vaccine trends found that, despite successes in COVID-19 vaccination programmes, approximately 100 million fewer doses of some adult vaccines were administered in 2021 and 2022 than anticipated - demonstrating that low uptake of adult vaccines remains a broad global health issue.1While these global trends are often cited at a macro level, understanding community level data on access and barriers to vaccination is necessary to drive policy analysis and locally-relevant solutions to improve funding, access and education on adult vaccines.

Piyali Mukherjee, Vice President and Head of Global Medical Affairs, Vaccines, GSK said: "Globally, adults over the age of 60 now outnumber children under the age of five.2It's essential we prioritise prevention to help safeguard the health, longevity and productivity of our communities and help reduce the strain on our healthcare systems and workers. Adult immunisation plays a key role in helping to mitigate the illness, death and health system costs that can result from vaccine-preventable diseases. We are proud to collaborate with GCOA and the IQVIA Institute to uncover local data and spotlight tailored policy considerations that can help address inequity and ensure adult immunisation becomes the global standard of care."

These data are being presented during the annual Silver Economy Forum, being held in New York City on December 6-7, 2023. Hosted by GCOA and sponsored in part by GSK, the meeting brings together government, policymakers, patient groups, academic and industry leaders to discuss data insights and policy options to support a thriving ageing population and global economy.

Michael Hodin, CEO, GCOA said: "Prevention drives opportunity for individuals, communities and economies - and adult immunisation has a big role to play, yet uptake is often poor. The report released today explores what influences access and barriers to adult immunisation on the ground in five global cities. Discussion of these city-level data at the Silver Economy Forum represents an important opportunity for cross-sector leaders to align on targeted solutions that meet the nuanced needs of different communities. Together, supported by data, we can contribute to existing global initiatives like the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing and WHO Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities."

GSK is committed to prioritising prevention to help our communities get ahead of disease together. This includes the development of innovative vaccines, as well as continued collaborations with advocacy partners and policymakers to expand data collection efforts, apply data science to available information, leverage actionable insights to inform immunisation guidance and track the effectiveness of measures taken. In keeping with this commitment, earlier this year GSK launched the COiMMUNITY Initiative,a multi-pronged platform to help reduce health inequities and set a new precedent for adult immunisation rates in the US through funding, increased data transparency and resource sharing.

For more detail on the global city case studies and full methodology, see: https://www.iqvia.com/insights/the-iqvia-institute/reports-and-publications/reports/trends-in-global-adult-vaccination-a-view-from-five-global-cities

About The Global Coalition on Aging

The Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA) aims to reshape how global leaders approach and prepare for the 21st century's profound shift in population aging. GCOA uniquely brings together global corporations across industry sectors with common strategic interests in aging populations, a comprehensive and systemic understanding of aging, and an optimistic view of its impact. Through research, public policy analysis, advocacy and strategic communications, GCOA is advancing innovative solutions and working to ensure global aging is a path for fiscally sustainable economic growth, social value creation and wealth enhancement. For more information, visit: www.globalcoalitiononaging.com.

About The IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science

The IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science contributes to the advancement of human health globally through timely research, insightful analysis and scientific expertise applied to granular non-identified patient-level data.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 3.D 'Risk factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022, and Q3 Results for 2023.

