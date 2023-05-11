Advanced search
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-05-11 am EDT
1444.80 GBX   +0.58%
11:44aGSK Announces Intention To Sell Shares In Haleon
RE
11:44aGsk - entered into secondary block trade agreement with bofa sec…
RE
11:42aGsk - offer price will be determined by means of an accelerated…
RE
GSK PLC - GSK ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SELL SHARES IN HALEON…

05/11/2023 | 11:41am EDT
GSK PLC - GSK ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SELL SHARES IN HALEON


GSK Announces Intention To Sell Shares In Haleon
Gsk - entered into secondary block trade agreement with bofa sec…
Gsk - offer price will be determined by means of an accelerated…
Gsk - disposal will be conducted through a placing of ordinary s…
Gsk - announces that it intends to sell up to 240m ordinary shar…
Gsk plc - gsk announces intention to sell shares in haleon…
GSK : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
Germany's CureVac Doses First Patient in Early-stage Trial for Seasonal Flu Vacci..
GSK plc : Quarterly beat, outlook maintained
Gsk : 2023 AGM Resolutions
Financials
Sales 2023 28 929 M 36 500 M 36 500 M
Net income 2023 5 143 M 6 489 M 6 489 M
Net Debt 2023 15 166 M 19 135 M 19 135 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 3,94%
Capitalization 58 207 M 73 442 M 73 442 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
EV / Sales 2024 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 69 400
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration : Period :
GSK plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 436,40 GBX
Average target price 1 712,73 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Julie Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Amy Altshul SVP-Legal, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC-0.08%73 442
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.83%452 211
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.16%413 807
NOVO NORDISK A/S21.71%377 505
MERCK & CO., INC.6.26%299 164
ABBVIE INC.-9.40%258 327
