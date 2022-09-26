Advanced search
GSK PLC Names Julie Brown as New CFO; Iain Mackay to Retire in May

09/26/2022 | 02:34am EDT
By Ian Walker


GSK PLC said Monday that it has appointed Julie Brown as its new chief financial officer, replacing Iain Mackay, from May 2023.

The pharmaceutical giant said Ms. Brown will join the company in April and become CFO on May 1.

Ms. Brown is currently chief operating and financial officer of Burberry Group PLC. She has also held roles at AstraZeneca PLC and Smith & Nephew PLC.

Earlier Monday Roche Holding AG said Ms. Brown was stepping down from its board with immediate effect as she had accepted a role at another pharmaceutical company.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 0233ET

