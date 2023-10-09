By Michael Susin

GSK said it has an exclusive agreement with Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products to co-promote its shingles vaccine Shingrix in China.

The British pharmaceutical giant on Monday said that Zhifei will have exclusive rights to import and distribute Shingrix in the country for an initial three-year period starting from Jan. 1.

The deal will significantly extend the availability of the vaccine to healthcare professionals and over 30,000 points of vaccination, it said.

Zhifei is the largest Chinese vaccine company by revenue, GSK said.

The partnership will also support potential future co-development and commercialization of GSK's respiratory syncytial virus vaccine Arexvy in the country.

