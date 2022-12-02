Advanced search
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-01 am EST
1415.40 GBX   +0.61%
02:24aGsk : European Medicines Agency accepts marketing authorisation application for momelotinib for the treatment of myelofibrosis
PU
02:23aGSK's Endometrial Cancer Combo Improves Progression-free Survival In Late-sate Study
MT
02:16aGSK Wins European Medicines Regulator's Marketing Authorization For Myelofibrosis Drug
MT
GSK Phase 3 Trial for Jemperli Endometrial Cancer Treatment Met Primary Endpoint

12/02/2022 | 02:32am EST
By Joe Hoppe


GSK PLC said Friday that a Phase 3 trial for its Jemperli treatment for advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer met its primary endpoint, showing meaningful improvement in progression-free survival.

The pharmaceutical giant said Jemperli was investigated together with standard-of-care chemotherapy. The trial also assessed the performance of Jemperli when compared to chemotherapy with a placebo, and a placebo, in patients with the cancer.

The trial showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in investigator-assessed progression-free survival. The trial was the only first-line trial to show such an improvement for an immuno-oncology therapy combined with chemotherapy in endometrial cancer, GSK said.

While the overall survival data is immature at the time of analysis, a favorable trend was observed in the overall population. The safety and tolerability of Jemperli was consistent with clinical trials of similar regimens, the company said.

Regulatory submissions based on the trial results are expected in the first half of 2023.

The company separately said the European Medicines Agency has validated the marketing authorization application for momelotinib, its potential new oral treatment for myelofibrosis, based on results from key Phase 3 trials. A Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use regulatory action is expected by the end of 2023.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 0232ET

Financials
Sales 2022 29 195 M 34 840 M 34 840 M
Net income 2022 4 324 M 5 160 M 5 160 M
Net Debt 2022 14 343 M 17 117 M 17 117 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 56 952 M 67 963 M 67 963 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 90 096
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration : Period :
GSK plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 406,80 GBX
Average target price 1 730,98 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Jon Ellis VP & Head-Technology Business Development
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC-13.88%67 963
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.48%465 378
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY34.34%352 592
ABBVIE INC.19.37%284 947
PFIZER, INC.-13.50%281 395
MERCK & CO., INC.43.27%279 198