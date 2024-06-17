GSK: Phase III study with iTeos begins
The trial plans to enroll nearly a thousand patients in North and South America, Europe and Asia, all with PD-L1-positive, locally advanced or metastatic, unresectable and previously untreated NSCLC.
It aims to combine belrestotug, the monoclonal antibody developed by iTeos, with GSK's Jemperli (dostarlimab), an antibody blocking the programmed cell death receptor.
The primary endpoints of this trial are both progression-free survival and overall survival
"We are convinced that the belrestotug + dostarlimab doublet is likely to advance the therapeutic regimen and set a new standard for this indication," says iTeos CEO Dr Michel Detheux.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction