By Christian Moess Laursen

GSK said its plans to sell 270 million of shares in Haleon, taking its stake to around 7.4%.

The British pharmaceutical giant said late Thursday that it will conduct the disposal through a placing of shares in the consumer-healthcare business.

The offer price will be determined by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering process which is to start immediately, it said.

U.S. pharma giant Pfizer holds a 32% stake in Haleon, which was spun out of GSK and Pfizer's consumer healthcare business.

