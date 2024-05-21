May 21, 2024 at 06:20 am EDT

GSK's experimental drug for asthma met its goals in the latest trial, moving a treatment with potential blockbuster sales of 3 billion pounds ($3.81 billion) annually closer to market.

The British pharmaceutical company's depemokimab drug reduced asthma attacks in late-stage trials for patients with severe eosinophilic asthma, a form of the disease caused by high levels of white blood cells, GSK said Tuesday.

Depemokimab could be the first approved drug to allow a long-term dosing interval, requiring only two injections per year. This would benefit patients exposed to multiple therapies, the company said.

GSK is building out its portfolio for treatments of respiratory illnesses as part of Chief Executive Emma Walmsley's growth plan, while it streamlines other operations. Last week it sold off its remaining stake in consumer health company Haleon.

GSK will present its full results at an upcoming scientific congress to support regulatory submissions worldwide, it said.

At 0948 GMT, shares were 1.75% lower at 1,744.0 pence. The stock has gained 20% this year.

