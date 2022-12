Dec 11 (Reuters) - GSK plc:

* NEW DATA AT ASH UNDERSCORE THE POTENTIAL FOR DURABLE, CLINICALLY IMPORTANT RESPONSES WITH MOMELOTINIB FOR MYELOFIBROSIS PATIENTS

* GSK - DATA FROM PHASE III TRIAL SHOW MAJORITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH INVESTIGATIONAL MOMELOTINIB MAINTAINED RESPONSES ACROSS KEY CLINICAL MEASURES

* GSK - ADDITIONAL ANALYSES FROM MOMENTUM SUGGEST THAT TRANSFUSION INDEPENDENCE AT WEEK 24 WAS ASSOCIATED WITH OVERALL SURVIVAL