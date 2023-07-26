Strong performance and momentum drives upgraded guidance
"We have delivered another excellent quarter of performance, with strong sales and earnings growth, notably in HIV and Vaccines, and continued strengthening of the R&D pipeline and product portfolio. The approval of Arexvy was an important milestone for us and is at the forefront of a next wave in vaccine innovation for GSK. Completion of the Bellus Health acquisition also strengthened our late-stage respiratory pipeline. Our momentum supports the upgrade we have made to our financial guidance for 2023 and further increases our confidence in delivering longer-term profitable growth for shareholders."
Emma Walmsley
Chief Executive Officer, GSK
Vaccines
£2.0bn
+18%, +15%
Total sales
including and excluding COVID-19 solutions
Specialty Medicines
£7.2bn
£2.5bn
+4%, +11%
-7%, +12%
including and excluding COVID-19 solutions
including and excluding COVID-19 solutions
General Medicines
£2.6bn
+8%
Adjusted Group
Total EPS
Adjusted EPS
operating margin
30.2%
40.1p +>100%
38.8p +16%
Dividend
68
17
14p
vaccines and
pipeline assets
medicines
in phase III /
in pipeline
registration
