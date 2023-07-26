Strong performance and momentum drives upgraded guidance

"We have delivered another excellent quarter of performance, with strong sales and earnings growth, notably in HIV and Vaccines, and continued strengthening of the R&D pipeline and product portfolio. The approval of Arexvy was an important milestone for us and is at the forefront of a next wave in vaccine innovation for GSK. Completion of the Bellus Health acquisition also strengthened our late-stage respiratory pipeline. Our momentum supports the upgrade we have made to our financial guidance for 2023 and further increases our confidence in delivering longer-term profitable growth for shareholders."

Emma Walmsley

Chief Executive Officer, GSK

Vaccines

£2.0bn

+18%, +15%

Total sales

including and excluding COVID-19 solutions

Specialty Medicines

£7.2bn

£2.5bn

+4%, +11%

-7%, +12%

including and excluding COVID-19 solutions

including and excluding COVID-19 solutions

General Medicines

£2.6bn

+8%

Adjusted Group

Total EPS

Adjusted EPS

operating margin

30.2%

40.1p +>100%

38.8p +16%

Dividend

68

17

14p

vaccines and

pipeline assets

medicines

in phase III /

in pipeline

registration

Journalists/media see press release on www.gsk.com for full details on Q2 2023.

Please read the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements and the definitions and reconciliations for non-IFRS measures on pages 17, 19, 54 and 55 of the press release.

Product group sales may not add to total sales due to rounding.

References to growth are at constant exchange rates (CER) ) and for continuing operations unless stated otherwise.

