Press release Second quarter 2023 Strong performance and momentum drive upgraded guidance Sales and earnings growth delivered by key growth drivers Q2 2023 sales +4% and +11% ex COVID

Vaccines sales +18%, +15% ex COVID with Shingrix +20%

+20% Specialty Medicines sales -7%, +12% ex COVID with HIV +12%

-7%, +12% ex COVID with HIV +12% General Medicines sales +8% with Trelegy +30%

+30% Strong sales growth of products launched since 2017 including in Vaccines and HIV contributing to step change in performance

Total operating profit and Total continuing EPS >100% driven by strong operating performance and favourable movements in contingent consideration liabilities

Adjusted operating profit +11% and Adjusted EPS +16% reflects strong sales ex COVID and higher royalty income offset by increased investment in R&D and new product launches (Financial Performance - Q2 2023 results unless otherwise stated, growth % and commentary at CER, ex COVID is excluding COVID-19 solutions as defined on page 54). Q2 2023 Year to Date £m % AER % CER £m % AER % CER Turnover 7,178 4 4 14,129 - (2) Turnover ex COVID-19 solutions 7,137 10 11 13,956 13 11 Total operating profit 2,141 98 >100 4,223 25 23 Total continuing EPS 40.1p >100 >100 76.9p 40 39 Adjusted operating profit 2,170 8 11 4,262 8 6 Adjusted operating margin % 30.2% 1.3ppts 2.0ppts 30.2% 2.2ppts 2.3ppts Adjusted EPS 38.8p 12 16 75.8p 13 12 Cash generated from operations 1,620 3 1,907 (52) R&D innovation continued delivery of organic portfolio and targeted business development Arexvy , world's first RSV vaccine in older adults, approved in US and EU

, world's first RSV vaccine in older adults, approved in US and EU Shingrix approved, for shingles in at-risk adults aged 18 and over in Japan

approved, for shingles in at-risk adults aged 18 and over in Japan Positive phase III data for MenABCWY vaccine candidate presented at ESPID and supports filing in 2024

US FDA Fast Track designation granted to gonorrhoea vaccine candidate

CHMP positive opinion for long-acting treatment cabotegravir in HIV prevention

long-acting treatment cabotegravir in HIV prevention Paediatric exclusivity granted for dolutegravir extends US LOE to April 2028

Completion of Bellus Health acquisition adds camlipixant, a phase III asset for refractory chronic cough

Next US FDA approval decisions include momelotinib (myelofibrosis) and Jemperli (1L endometrial cancer)

(1L endometrial cancer) Development decisions on key phase I/II assets before year end include: bepirovirsen (Hep B), mRNA influenza, CCL17 (pain), IL18 (atopic dermatitis) and therapeutic HSV 2023 guidance upgraded, Q2 2023 dividend of 14p declared, 56.5p expected for full year Turnover to increase 8-10% ( from 6-8% )

8-10% ( ) Adjusted operating profit growth 11-13% ( from 10-12% )

11-13% ( ) Adjusted EPS growth 14-17% ( from 12-15% ) Guidance all at CER and excluding COVID-19 solutions. Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer, GSK: "We have delivered another excellent quarter of performance, with strong sales and earnings growth, notably in HIV and Vaccines, and continued strengthening of the R&D pipeline and product portfolio. The approval of Arexvy, the world's first RSV vaccine, was an important milestone for us and is at the forefront of a next wave in vaccine innovation for GSK. Completion of the Bellus Health acquisition also strengthened our late-stage respiratory pipeline. Our momentum supports the upgrade we have made to our financial guidance for 2023 and further increases our confidence in delivering longer-term profitable growth for shareholders." The Total results are presented in summary above and on page 7 and Adjusted results reconciliations are presented on pages 19, 20, 22 and 23. Adjusted results are a non-IFRS measure excluding discontinued operations and other adjustments that may be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, information presented in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted results are defined on page 17 and £% or AER% growth, CER% growth, turnover excluding COVID-19 solutions and other non-IFRS measures are defined on page 54, COVID-19 solutions are defined on page 54. GSK provides guidance on an Adjusted results basis only, for the reasons set out on page 17. All expectations, guidance and targets regarding future performance and dividend payments should be read together with 'Guidance, assumptions and cautionary statements' on page 55. 1

2023 guidance GSK revises its full year guidance at constant exchange rates (CER). All expectations and full-year growth rates exclude any contributions from COVID-19 solutions. During the first half of 2023, GSK exceeded its full-year guidance expectations with a strong performance. This was due to GSK's strong business momentum across all product areas but particularly in HIV, as well as in General Medicines. The strong allergy season and a favourable post-pandemic recovery in comparison to the first half of 2022 also contributed to the performance. As a result, GSK has upgraded its full-year 2023 guidance at constant exchange rates (CER), excluding any contributions from COVID-19 solutions: Turnoveris expected to increase between 8 to 10 per cent (from 6 to 8 per cent) Adjusted operating profitis expected to increase between 11 to 13 per cent (from 10 to 12 per cent)Adjusted earnings per shareis expected to increase between 14 to 17 per cent (from 12 to 15 per cent) In the second half of 2023, GSK expects continued strong performance across all three product areas but with lower growth reflecting a tough comparison to the second half of 2022, particularly in HIV and General Medicines. GSK still expects Adjusted operating profit growth to be higher in the second half of 2023 relative to full-year expectations, with growth of investment reducing in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter. This guidance is supported by the following turnover expectations for full year 2023 at CER: Vaccines - expected increase of mid-teens per cent in turnover (unchanged) Specialty Medicines - expected increase of high single-digit per cent in turnover (from mid to high single- digit increase) General Medicines - expected increase of low single-digit per cent in turnover (from broadly flat to slightly down) Adjusted Operating profit is now expected to grow between 11 to 13 per cent at CER (previously 10 to 12 per cent increase), reflecting higher sales and higher royalty income partially offset by cost of sales which is now expected to increase broadly in line with turnover, reflecting a greater contribution from General Medicines. SG&A is anticipated to increase at a rate broadly aligned to turnover, reflecting targeted support for launches and R&D continues to be expected to increase at a rate slightly below turnover. Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to increase between 14 to 17 per cent at CER, reflecting higher operating profit and more favourable net finance costs. Expectations for non-controlling interests and tax rate of around 15% are unchanged. Additional commentary Dividend policies and expected pay-out ratios remain unchanged for GSK. The future dividend policies and guidance regarding the expected dividend pay-out in 2023 for GSK are provided on page 36. COVID-19 solutions In Q2 2023, turnover increased by 4% at CER reflecting the comparison to Q2 2022. Excluding COVID-19 solutions, turnover increased by 11% at CER. The adverse impact of lower sales of COVID-19 solutions was one percentage point of growth in the quarter on Adjusted operating profit but increased the margin by 1.8 percentage points. GSK does not anticipate further significant COVID-19pandemic-related sales or operating profit in 2023. Consequently, GSK now expects full-year 2023 turnover growth to be impacted by approximately 8%, with Adjusted Operating profit growth being reduced between 4% to 5% versus the prior year. All expectations, guidance and targets regarding future performance and dividend payments should be read together with 'Guidance, assumptions and cautionary statements' on page 55. If exchange rates were to hold at the closing rates on 30 Jun 2023 ($1.26/£1, €1.17/£1 and Yen 183/£1) for the rest of 2023, the estimated impact on 2023 Sterling turnover growth for GSK would be -2% and if exchange gains or losses were recognised at the same level as in 2022, the estimated impact on 2023 Sterling Adjusted Operating Profit growth for GSK would be -5%. Results presentation A conference call and webcast for investors and analysts of the quarterly results will be hosted by Emma Walmsley, CEO, at 12pm BST on 26 July 2023. Presentation materials will be published on www.gsk.com prior to the webcast and a transcript of the webcast will be published subsequently. Notwithstanding the inclusion of weblinks, information available on the Company's website, or from non GSK sources, is not incorporated by reference into this Results Announcement.

Performance: turnover Turnover Q2 2023 Year to date Growth Growth Growth Growth £m AER% CER% £m AER% CER% Shingles 880 20 20 1,713 20 16 Meningitis 266 13 13 546 22 19 Influenza 23 (28) (28) 35 (30) (28) Established Vaccines 812 13 13 1,627 12 8 Vaccines excluding COVID-19 solutions 1,981 16 15 3,921 16 12 COVID-19 solutions: Pandemic vaccines 41 - - 142 - - Vaccines 2,022 18 18 4,063 20 16 HIV 1,580 13 12 3,048 18 14 Respiratory/Immunology and Other 792 16 16 1,393 16 13 Oncology 151 (2) (3) 287 2 (1) Specialty Medicines excluding COVID-19 solutions 2,523 13 12 4,728 16 12 COVID-19 solutions: Xevudy - (100) (100) 31 (98) (98) Specialty Medicines 2,523 (7) (7) 4,759 (18) (21) Respiratory 1,792 9 9 3,559 12 10 Other General Medicines 841 (2) 4 1,748 2 6 General Medicines 2,633 5 8 5,307 8 8 Total 7,178 4 4 14,129 - (2) Total excluding COVID-19 solutions 7,137 10 11 13,956 13 11 By Region: US 3,610 9 7 6,880 - (5) Europe 1,644 6 4 3,348 4 1 International 1,924 (7) - 3,901 (3) 1 Total 7,178 4 4 14,129 - (2) Turnover excluding COVID-19 solutions is a non-IFRS measure defined on page 54 with the reconciliation to the IFRS measure Turnover included in the table above. £m AER CER £m AER CER Total Q2 23 2,022 18% 18% YTD 4,063 20% 16% Vaccines Excluding COVID-19 Q2 23 1,981 16% 15% YTD 3,921 16% 12% solutions Double-digit growth for Vaccines in Q2 23 and YTD was driven by geographical expansion and market growth for Shingrix, favourable US Center for Disease Control (CDC) stockpile movements for Rotarix, and uptake in National Immunisation Programmes for Bexsero. Shingles Q2 23 880 20% 20% YTD 1,713 20% 16% Shingrix, a vaccine against herpes zoster (shingles), grew in Q2 23 and YTD in International and Europe reflecting geo-expansion and increased demand. Sales outside of the US in the quarter also include stocking for the UK national immunisation programme and channel inventory replenishment in China. US sales declined 10% in the quarter impacted by unfavourable wholesaler and distributor inventory movements plus lower non-retail demand partly offset by strong retail growth and pricing. The US cumulative immunisation rate grew from 30% at year end to 32% at the end of Q1 23 with vaccination in adults 65 and older boosted by co-pay removal in the Inflation Reduction Act. Shingrix is now available in 33 countries. Meningitis Q2 23 266 13% 13% YTD 546 22% 19% Building upon the momentum from Q1 23, Meningitis vaccines grew again in Q2 23 primarily driven by Bexsero, the vaccine against meningitis B, with higher sales in Europe mainly from inclusion in National Immunisation Programmes and in International due to increased private and public market demand. YTD sales benefitted from the initial stocking of Menveo liquid formulation and higher CDC purchases in the US as well as demand in anticipation of a Bexsero price increase in International in Q1 23.

Established Vaccines Q2 23 812 13% 13% YTD 1,627 12% 8% Established Vaccines growth in Q2 23 was driven by Rotarix, benefitting from the favourable impacts of a US CDC stockpile borrow in 2022 and a replenishment in the current quarter. Cervarix, grew in Q2 23 in International and Europe reflecting higher demand and timing of deliveries. This is partly offset by Infanrix/Pediarix, due to the negative impact of a CDC stockpile borrow in the quarter and continued competitive pressure in the US. Outside of Q2 23 performance drivers, YTD turnover includes growth of Hepatitis vaccines resulting from continued travel market recovery in Europe and International and a decline on Synflorix, reflecting lower demand related to decreased birth cohorts and phasing of public market supply in International. Specialty Total Q2 23 2,523 (7%) (7%) YTD 4,759 (18%) (21%) Excluding COVID-19 Medicines Q2 23 2,523 13% 12% YTD 4,728 16% 12% solutions In Q2 23 and YTD there were minimal sales of Xevudy contrasting with strong sales YTD 2022. Specialty Medicines growth excluding COVID-19 solutions reflects consistent performance in Q2 23 and YTD driven by HIV and Respiratory/Immunology and Other categories. HIV Q2 23 1,580 13% 12% YTD 3,048 18% 14% The performance of HIV benefitted from strong patient demand, driven by the Oral two-drug regimen (Oral 2DR) and Long-Acting medicines which contributed approximately eight percentage points of growth. Pricing favourability driven by the US contributed two percentage points of growth. YTD includes the majority of the inventory depletion now expected from the 2022 build. Oral 2DR and Long-Acting Q2 23 805 46% 44% YTD 1,502 53% 47% Oral 2DR (Dovato, Juluca) and Long-Acting medicines (Cabenuva, Apretude) sales growth continues and now represent 51% of the total HIV portfolio compared to 39% for Q2 22, driven by market share growth of 4 percentage points versus Q2 22. Long-Acting medicines sales in the quarter were £212 million, growing £128 million versus Q2 22 and £61 million versus Q1 23, with approximately three quarters of sales coming from patient switches from competitor products. Respiratory/Immunology and Other Q2 23 792 16% 16% YTD 1,393 16% 13% This therapy area includes sales of Nucala and Benlysta plus Duvroq (Daprodustat) in Japan. Growth in Q2 23 exceeds YTD reflecting the impact of wholesaler inventory movements in US and International regions in Q1 23. Nucala Q2 23 424 16% 15% YTD 771 16% 13% Nucala is a IL-5 antagonist monoclonal antibody treatment for severe asthma, with additional indications including chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) and hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES). Strong growth in all regions in Q2 23 reflected patient demand in severe eosinophilic asthma and for the new indications with ongoing launches. YTD growth is slightly lower due to impact of US inventory depletion in Q1 23 and an unfavourable prior period Return and Rebates (RAR) adjustment. Benlysta Q2 23 358 21% 19% YTD 611 19% 15% Benlysta, a monoclonal antibody treatment for Lupus, continues to show consistent growth representing strong demand in US and Europe alongside biological penetration and volume uptake in China and Japan. US growth in Q2 23 shows an acceleration following wholesaler inventory movements in Q1 23.