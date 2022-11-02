Advanced search
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:39 2022-11-02 am EDT
1455.50 GBX   +0.66%
04:30aGsk : Q3 2022 results slides
PU
04:29aFTSE 100 up as GSK raises forecast, Fed meeting in focus
RE
03:51aGSK Raises 2022 Guidance as 3Q Sales Beat Expectations
DJ
GSK : Q3 2022 results slides

11/02/2022 | 04:30am EDT
02 November 2022

Year-to-date and Q3 2022 Results

Conference call and webcast for investors and analysts

gsk.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Group's current expectations or forecasts of future events. An investor can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'will', 'project', 'plan', 'believe', 'target' and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, prospective products or product approvals, future performance or results of current and anticipated products, sales efforts, expenses, the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings, dividend payments and financial results.

Other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory obligations (including under the Market Abuse Regulations, UK Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority), the Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should, however, consult any additional disclosures that the Group may make in any documents which it publishes and/or files with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All investors, wherever located, should take note of these disclosures. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any particular expectation will be met and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which relate to factors that are beyond the Group's control or precise estimate. The Group cautions investors that a number of important factors, including those in this presentation, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Item 3.D 'Risk factors' in the Group's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the full year (FY) 2021 and any impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Group speak only as of the date they are made and are based upon the knowledge and information available to the Directors on the date of this presentation.

A number of adjusted measures are used to report the performance of our business, which are non-IFRS measures. These measures are defined and reconciliations to the nearest IFRS measure are available in our third quarter 2022 earnings release and Annual Report on Form 20-F for FY 2021.

All outlooks, ambitions, and considerations should be read together with pages 5-7 of the stock-exchange announcement relating to an update to investors dated 23 June 2021, paragraph 19 of Part 7 of the Circular to shareholders relating to the demerger of Haleon plc dated 1 June 2022 and the Guidance, assumptions and cautionary statements in the Q3 2022 earnings release.

Basis of preparation: GSK satisfied the formal criteria according to IFRS 5 for treating Consumer Healthcare as a 'Discontinued operation' effective from 30 June 2022. On 18 July 2022, GSK plc separated its Consumer Healthcare business from the GSK Group to form Haleon, an independent listed company. The amounts presented in this presentation for continuing operations and Adjusted results excludes the Consumer Healthcare business discontinued operation. Comparative figures have been restated on a consistent basis. Earnings per share, Adjusted earnings per share and Dividends per share have been adjusted to reflect the GSK Share Consolidation on 18 July 2022.

2

Agenda

Year-to-date and Q3 2022

Emma Walmsley

Innovation

Dr Tony Wood

Performance

Luke Miels, Deborah Waterhouse and Iain Mackay

Trust

Emma Walmsley

Q&A

David Redfern

3

Year-to-date and Q3 2022

Delivering a landmark year

Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer

4

Year-to-date 2022

Delivering a landmark year

Double-digit turnover and adj. operating profit growth

Strong commercial execution with growth3 across the portfolio:

  • Specialty Medicines +49% (+13% excl. Xevudy)
  • Vaccines +12% (+20% excl. pandemic adjuvant)
  • General Medicines +2%
  • COVID-19solutions sales of £2.2bn

Turnover1

+19%

£21.9bn

Adj. EPS1

+20%

113.9p

Adj. operating profit1

+16%

£6.6bn

Free cash flow1

£2.5bn

R&D investment and strategic business development support future growth

Absolute values at actual exchange rates (AER); changes at CER and year-to-date (YTD) or nine months (9M), unless stated otherwise. 1. Continuing results represents performance excluding discontinued operations, 2. Excluding COVID-19 solutions, 3. At CER; see Appendix slide 31 for continuing operations basis of guidance.

Full-year2022 guidance2,3 again increased Sales growth: 8-10%

Adj. operating profit growth: 15-17%

Adj. EPS: growth c.1% below Adj. OP

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GSK plc published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 443 M 32 580 M 32 580 M
Net income 2022 4 399 M 5 039 M 5 039 M
Net Debt 2022 13 553 M 15 525 M 15 525 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 58 539 M 67 055 M 67 055 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 90 096
Free-Float 93,7%
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Jon Ellis VP & Head-Technology Business Development
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC-12.02%67 055
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.18%452 541
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY27.64%335 013
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.08%271 855
PFIZER, INC.-18.70%269 449
ABBVIE INC.8.50%259 719