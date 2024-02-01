By Michael Susin

GSK said it reached a confidential settlement with David Browne, resolving a case related to heartburn medicine Zantac filed in California state court, without providing further details.

The British pharmaceutical major said on Thursday that the case was set to go to trial on Feb. 20, and instead will now be dismissed.

"The settlement reflects the Company's desire to avoid the distraction related to protracted litigation in this case", it said.

The company added that it will continued to defend itself in all other Zantac cases.

