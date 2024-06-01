June 1 (Reuters) - GSK plc:
* REGARDING RULING BY THE DELAWARE STATE COURT ON ZANTAC (RANITIDINE) LITIGATION WILL IMMEDIATELY SEEK AN APPEAL. Source text: https://tinyurl.com/nrjhnn8d Further company coverage:
