June 02, 2024 at 10:59 am EDT

June 2 (Reuters) - GSK plc:

* GSK - BELANTAMAB MAFODOTIN COMBINATION REDUCED RISK OF DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH BY NEARLY 50% VERSUS STANDARD OF CARE COMBINATION IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* GSK- DREAMM-8 PHASE III TRIAL SHOWED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL

* GSK - MEDIAN PFS NOT YET REACHED AT 21.8 MONTHS MEDIAN FOLLOW-UP VERSUS 12.7 MONTHS IN BORTEZOMIB COMBINATION