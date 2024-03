March 4 (Reuters) - GSK:

* GSK: VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCED THAT DATA SHOW FOR FIRST TIME NEW ULTRA LONG-ACTING CABOTEGRAVIR FORMULATION THAT DOUBLES CURRENT DOSING INTERVAL

* GSK - DATA ALSO SHOWED THAT THE INTRAMUSCULAR DOSING OF CAB-ULA HAS A SAFETY AND PHARMACOKINETIC PROFILE THAT SUPPORTS A LONGER DOSE INTERVAL

* GSK - VIIV HEALTHCARE IS CONDUCTING A REGISTRATIONAL STUDY OF CAB-ULA IN 2024 TO FURTHER EVALUATE ITS USE FOR THE PREVENTION OF HIV IN ADULTS

* GSK - ADMINISTRATION OF CAB-ULA WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH NO ADVERSE EVENTS (AES) LEADING TO PARTICIPANT STUDY DISCONTINUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: