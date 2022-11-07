GSK Says Dreamm-3 Phase 3 Study For Blenrep Didn't Meet Primary Endpoint

By Michael Susin

GSK PLC said Monday that its Dreamm-3 Phase 3 study in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma didn't meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

The pharmaceutical giant said that the study compared its monotherapy Blenrep versus pomalidomide in combination with low dose dexamethasone and observed median progression-free survival was longer for Blenrep.

"These trials are designed to demonstrate the benefit of Blenrep in combination treatment with novel therapies and standard-of-care treatments in earlier lines of therapy and dosing optimization to maintain efficacy while reducing corneal events," it added.

The company said additional trials will continue and further data from the studies are anticipated in the first half of 2023.

