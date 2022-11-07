Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  GSK plc
  News
  Summary
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
2022-11-07
1403.30 GBX   -2.93%
GSK Says Dreamm-3 Phase 3 Study For Blenrep Didn't Meet Primary Endpoint

11/07/2022 | 02:36am EST
By Michael Susin


GSK PLC said Monday that its Dreamm-3 Phase 3 study in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma didn't meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

The pharmaceutical giant said that the study compared its monotherapy Blenrep versus pomalidomide in combination with low dose dexamethasone and observed median progression-free survival was longer for Blenrep.

"These trials are designed to demonstrate the benefit of Blenrep in combination treatment with novel therapies and standard-of-care treatments in earlier lines of therapy and dosing optimization to maintain efficacy while reducing corneal events," it added.

The company said additional trials will continue and further data from the studies are anticipated in the first half of 2023.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 0236ET

Financials
Sales 2022 28 815 M 32 547 M 32 547 M
Net income 2022 4 494 M 5 077 M 5 077 M
Net Debt 2022 15 987 M 18 058 M 18 058 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 4,25%
Capitalization 58 523 M 66 103 M 66 103 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 90 096
Free-Float 93,7%
