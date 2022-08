Aug 24 (Reuters) - GSK plc:

* GSK PLC - GSK BOARD CHANGES

* GSK - APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS ANNOUNCEMENT THAT DR LAURIE GLIMCHER WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD IN OCTOBER 2022

* GSK - ELIZABETH (LIZ) MCKEE ANDERSON TO JOIN BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR