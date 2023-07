July 31 (Reuters) - GSK plc:

* FDA APPROVES NEW USE FOR JEMPERLI PLUS CHEMO

* SAFETY, TOLERABILITY PROFILE FOR JEMPERLI PLUS CARBOPLATIN & PACLITAXEL WAS GENERALLY CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILES OF INDIVIDUAL AGENTS

* JEMPERLI+CHEMOTHERAPY APPROVED IN US AS FRONTLINE TREATMENT OPTION IN DECADES FOR DMMR/MSI-H PRIMARY ADVANCED OR RECURRENT ENDOMETRIAL CANCER

* MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION IS ALSO UNDER REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* MOST COMMON TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS ( 20%) IN PATIENTS RECEIVING JEMPERLI PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY WERE RASH, DIARRHOEA, HYPOTHYROIDISM & HYPERTENSION