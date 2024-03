March 16, 2024 at 08:07 am EDT

March 16 (Reuters) - Gsk:

* POSITIVE RUBY PHASE III DATA SHOW POTENTIAL FOR JEMPERLI (DOSTARLIMAB-GXLY) COMBINATIONS IN MORE PATIENTS WITH PRIMARY ADVANCED OR RECURRENT ENDOMETRIAL CANCER

* 31% REDUCTION IN RISK OF DEATH AND 16.4-MONTH IMPROVEMENT IN MEDIAN OS OBSERVED WITH DOSTARLIMAB-GXLY PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY

* 37% REDUCTION IN RISK OF DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH AND 6-MONTH IMPROVEMENT IN MEDIAN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL OBSERVED

* RUBY PART 1: A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN OS WAS OBSERVED, MEETING A PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF STUDY

* RUBY PART 2: ADDITION OF NIRAPARIB TO DOSTARLIMAB-GXLY IN MAINTENANCE SETTING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED PFS, MEETING PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF TRIAL