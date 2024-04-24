April 24 (Reuters) - GSK plc:
* US FDA ACCEPTS NEW INDICATION FILING FOR JEMPERLI
* 23 AUGUST 2024 ASSIGNED AS PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT ACTION DATE FOR FDA DECISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
