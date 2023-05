May 3 (Reuters) - GSK plc:

* US FDA APPROVES GSK’S RSV VACCINE FOR OLDER ADULTS

* US FDA APPROVES GSK'S AREXVY, WORLD'S FIRST RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS (RSV) VACCINE FOR OLDER ADULTS

* GROUND-BREAKING APPROVAL ENABLES ADULTS AGED 60 YEARS AND OLDER TO BE PROTECTED FROM RSV DISEASE FOR FIRST TIME

* US LAUNCH IS PLANNED BEFORE 2023/24 RSV SEASON

* FINAL EUROPEAN REGULATORY DECISION IS ANTICIPATED IN COMING MONTHS