Feb 23 (Reuters) - GSK plc:

* VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES CABENUVA POSITIVE DATA

* VIIV HEALTHCARE SAYS POSITIVE DATA DEMONSTRATING LONG-ACTING INJECTABLE CABENUV IS AS EFFECTIVE AS DAILY ORAL BIKTARVY FOR TREATMENT OF HIV-1