GSK Sells Haleon Shares at 335p Each, Raising GBP804 Million

GSK said Friday that it has now sold 240 million shares in consumer healthcare business Haleon for 335 pence each, raising 804 million pounds ($1.01 billion), as first announced late Thursday.

The pharmaceutical giant said Thursday night that it was selling the shares via an accelerated bookbuild. The sale price is a 2.3% discount to Haleon's closing price of 342.85 pence on Thursday.

Following the sale GSK will continue to hold 955 million Haleon shares, or 10.3% of its issued share capital.

Haleon--which includes well-known brands such as Sensodyne and Voltaren--was formed in July 2019 between GSK and Pfizer via the merger of their consumer healthcare businesses into a new joint-venture company.

It was spun out and listed on the London Stock Exchange last July. Pfizer has a 32% shareholding in Haleon.

GSK and Pfizer have agreed not to sell any further Haleon shares for 60 days.

