Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GSK plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-05-11 am EDT
1444.80 GBX   +0.58%
02:33aGSK Sells Haleon Shares at 335p Each, Raising GBP804 Million
DJ
02:27aGSK welcomes Canada court's dismissal of Zantac litigation
RE
02:27aGSK To Sell GBP804 Million Stake in Consumer Healthcare Spinoff Haleon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GSK Sells Haleon Shares at 335p Each, Raising GBP804 Million

05/12/2023 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ian Walker

GSK said Friday that it has now sold 240 million shares in consumer healthcare business Haleon for 335 pence each, raising 804 million pounds ($1.01 billion), as first announced late Thursday.

The pharmaceutical giant said Thursday night that it was selling the shares via an accelerated bookbuild. The sale price is a 2.3% discount to Haleon's closing price of 342.85 pence on Thursday.

Following the sale GSK will continue to hold 955 million Haleon shares, or 10.3% of its issued share capital.

Haleon--which includes well-known brands such as Sensodyne and Voltaren--was formed in July 2019 between GSK and Pfizer via the merger of their consumer healthcare businesses into a new joint-venture company.

It was spun out and listed on the London Stock Exchange last July. Pfizer has a 32% shareholding in Haleon.

GSK and Pfizer have agreed not to sell any further Haleon shares for 60 days.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 0232ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GSK PLC 0.58% 1444.8 Delayed Quote.0.50%
HALEON PLC 0.88% 342.85 Delayed Quote.4.74%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.54% 8504 Delayed Quote.19.17%
PFIZER, INC. -0.82% 37.58 Delayed Quote.-25.25%
All news about GSK PLC
02:33aGSK Sells Haleon Shares at 335p Each, Raising GBP804 Million
DJ
02:27aGSK welcomes Canada court's dismissal of Zantac litigation
RE
02:27aGSK To Sell GBP804 Million Stake in Consumer Healthcare Spinoff Haleon
MT
02:10aGSK Welcomes BC Canada's Decision On Zantac Litigation
RE
02:09aExclusive-Wegovy, other weight loss drugs 'no silver bullet', says WHO amid obesity rev..
RE
02:00aGSK Completes Sale Of Shares In Haleon
RE
02:00aGsk plc - gsk completes sale of shares in haleon plc…
RE
05/11GSK to Trim Stake in Consumer Health Spinoff Haleon via Share Sale
MT
05/11Health Care Down as Traders Hedge on Growth View -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05/11Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Falling Late Thursday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GSK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 28 940 M 36 214 M 36 214 M
Net income 2023 5 146 M 6 439 M 6 439 M
Net Debt 2023 15 004 M 18 775 M 18 775 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 3,92%
Capitalization 58 547 M 73 262 M 73 262 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
EV / Sales 2024 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 69 400
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration : Period :
GSK plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 444,80 GBX
Average target price 1 712,73 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Julie Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Amy Altshul SVP-Legal, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC0.50%73 262
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.49%452 211
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.05%413 807
NOVO NORDISK A/S21.71%377 505
MERCK & CO., INC.5.95%299 164
ABBVIE INC.-9.29%258 327
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer