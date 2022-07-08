GSK ( '') Transaction notification Form 6 : GSK plc (the 'Company') Transaction notification - Form 6-K

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GSK plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB0009252882

GSK PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-08 am EDT
1754.80 GBX   -2.04%
GSK plc (the 'Company')
Transaction notification

07/08/2022
GSK plc (the 'Company')
Transaction notification
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms E Walmsley
b)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 1 July 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£17.8560
462
£17.8560
384
£17.8560
575
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
1,421
£17.8560
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-05
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr I Mackay
b)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 1 July 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£17.8560
311
£17.8560
266
£17.8560
397
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
974
£17.8560
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-05
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dr H Barron
b)
Position/status
Chief Scientific Officer and President, R&D
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 1 July 2022 on ADSs held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$43.7500
262
$43.7500
198
$43.7500
314
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
774
$43.7500
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-05
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr R Connor
b)
Position/status
President, Vaccines and Global Health
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 1 July 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£17.8560
145
£17.8560
84
£17.8560
97
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
326
£17.8560
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-05
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms D Conrad
b)
Position/status
Chief People Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 1 July 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£17.8560
60
£17.8560
55
£17.8560
90
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
205
£17.8560
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-05
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr J Ford
b)
Position/status
SVP and Group General Counsel, Legal and Compliance
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 1 July 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£17.8560
85
£17.8560
67
£17.8560
111
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
263
£17.8560
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-05
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms S Jackson
b)
Position/status
SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 1 July 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£17.8560
36
£17.8560

33
£17.8560
51
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
120
£17.8560
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-05
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr B McNamara
b)
Position/status
CEO, GSK Consumer Healthcare
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 1 July 2022 on ADSs held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$43.7500
48
$43.7500
60
$43.7500
33
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
141
$43.7500
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-05
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr L Miels
b)
Position/status
Chief Commercial Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 1 July 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£17.8560
139
£17.8560
104
£17.8560
189
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
432
£17.8560
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-05
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms S Ramakrishnan
b)
Position/status
Chief Digital and Technology Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 1 July 2022 on ADSs held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$43.7500
19
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-05
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr D Redfern
b)
Position/status
Chief Strategy Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 1 July 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£17.8560
102
£17.8560
81
£17.8560
125
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
308
£17.8560
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-05
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr R Simard
b)
Position/status
President, Pharmaceuticals Supply Chain
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 1 July 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£17.8560
72
£17.8560
61
£17.8560
113
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
246
£17.8560
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-05
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr P Thomson
b)
Position/status
President, Global Affairs
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 1 July 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£17.8560
59
£17.8560
47
£17.8560
79
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
185
£17.8560
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-05
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms D Waterhouse
b)
Position/status
CEO, ViiV Healthcare
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 1 July 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£17.8560
98
£17.8560
83
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
181
£17.8560
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-05
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Disclaimer

GSK plc published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 17:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
