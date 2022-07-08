GSK ( '') Transaction notification Form 6 : GSK plc (the 'Company') Transaction notification - Form 6-K

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a) Name Ms S Ramakrishnan

b) Position/status Chief Digital and Technology Officer

c) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification

2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name GSK plc

b) LEI 5493000HZTVUYLO1D793

3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') ISIN: US37733W1053

b) Nature of the transaction Increase in notional interest in ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 1 July 2022 on ADSs held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

$43.7500 19

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

Aggregated volume Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-05