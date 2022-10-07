GSK ( '') Transaction notification Form 6 : GSK plc (the 'Company') Transaction notification - Form 6-K

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a) Name Ms D Connor

b) Position/status PCA of Mr R Connor (President, Global Vaccines)

c) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification

2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name GSK plc

b) LEI 5493000HZTVUYLO1D793

3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares') ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

£13.3049 424

d) Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

Aggregated volume Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-06