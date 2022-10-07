|
GSK ( '') Transaction notification Form 6 : GSK plc (the 'Company') Transaction notification - Form 6-K
GSK plc (the 'Company')
Transaction notification
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ms S Jackson
|
b)
|
Position/status
|
SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office
|
c)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
GSK plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
£13.3049
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
Aggregated volume Price
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-06
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mr D Jackson
|
b)
|
Position/status
|
PCA of Ms S Jackson (SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office)
|
c)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
GSK plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
£13.3049
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
Aggregated volume Price
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-06
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ms V Whyte
|
b)
|
Position/status
|
Company Secretary
|
c)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
GSK plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
£13.3049
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
Aggregated volume Price
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-06
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mr I Whyte
|
b)
|
Position/status
|
PCA of Ms V Whyte (Company Secretary)
|
c)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
GSK plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
£13.3049
|
1,046
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
Aggregated volume Price
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-06
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ms D Connor
|
b)
|
Position/status
|
PCA of Mr R Connor (President, Global Vaccines)
|
c)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
GSK plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
£13.3049
|
424
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
Aggregated volume Price
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-06
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Disclaimer
GSK plc published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 17:11:02 UTC.
|
