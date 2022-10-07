Advanced search
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-07 am EDT
1342.60 GBX   +1.51%
Gsk : Transaction notification - Form 6-K
PU
11:09aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
08:24aViiV Healthcare Announces Recipients of Largest Philanthropic Fund in the US Dedicated to HIV Prevention for Black Women
AQ
GSK ( '') Transaction notification Form 6 : GSK plc (the 'Company') Transaction notification - Form 6-K

10/07/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
GSK plc (the 'Company')
Transaction notification
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms S Jackson
b)
Position/status
SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£13.3049
11
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-06
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr D Jackson
b)
Position/status
PCA of Ms S Jackson (SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office)
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£13.3049
11
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-06
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms V Whyte
b)
Position/status
Company Secretary
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£13.3049
31
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-06
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr I Whyte
b)
Position/status
PCA of Ms V Whyte (Company Secretary)
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£13.3049
1,046
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-06
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms D Connor
b)
Position/status
PCA of Mr R Connor (President, Global Vaccines)
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£13.3049
424
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-06
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Disclaimer

GSK plc published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 17:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
