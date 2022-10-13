|
GSK ( '') Transaction notification Form 6 : GSK plc (the 'Company') Transaction notification - Form 6-K
GSK plc (the 'Company')
Transaction notification
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms E Walmsley
b)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£13.2260
729
£13.2260
607
£13.2260
908
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
2,244
£13.2260
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr I Mackay
b)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£13.2260
492
£13.2260
420
£13.2260
628
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
1,540
£13.2260
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dr H Barron
b)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022 on ADSs held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$30.0000
418
$30.0000
316
$30.0000
500
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
1,234
$30.0000
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-10
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr R Connor
b)
Position/status
President, Vaccines and Global Health
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£13.2260
230
£13.2260
133
£13.2260
154
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
517
£13.2260
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms D Conrad
b)
Position/status
Chief People Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£13.2260
94
£13.2260
88
£13.2260
142
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
324
£13.2260
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr J Ford
b)
Position/status
SVP and Group General Counsel, Legal and Compliance
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£13.2260
135
£13.2260
106
£13.2260
175
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
416
£13.2260
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms S Jackson
b)
Position/status
SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£13.2260
57
£13.2260
53
£13.2260
81
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
191
£13.2260
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr L Miels
b)
Position/status
Chief Commercial Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£13.2260
220
£13.2260
164
£13.2260
298
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
682
£13.2260
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms S Ramakrishnan
b)
Position/status
Chief Digital and Technology Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022 on ADSs held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$30.0000
30
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-10
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr D Redfern
b)
Position/status
President Corporate Development
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£13.2260
161
£13.2260
129
£13.2260
198
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
488
£13.2260
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-10-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr R Simard
b)
Position/status
President, Global Supply Chain
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
£13.2260
|
114
|
|
|
£13.2260
|
97
|
|
|
£13.2260
|
179
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregated volume
Price
|
390
£13.2260
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-10
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mr P Thomson
|
b)
|
Position/status
|
President, Global Affairs
|
c)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
GSK plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
£13.2260
|
93
|
|
|
£13.2260
|
75
|
|
|
£13.2260
|
124
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregated volume
Price
|
292
£13.2260
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-10
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ms D Waterhouse
|
b)
|
Position/status
|
CEO, ViiV Healthcare
|
c)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
GSK plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 6 October 2022 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
£13.2260
|
155
|
|
|
£13.2260
|
131
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregated volume
Price
|
286
£13.2260
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-10-10
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Disclaimer
GSK plc published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 12:41:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Analyst Recommendations on GSK PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
28 303 M
31 355 M
31 355 M
|Net income 2022
|
4 463 M
4 945 M
4 945 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
13 781 M
15 267 M
15 267 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|11,7x
|Yield 2022
|4,47%
|
|Capitalization
|
55 009 M
60 941 M
60 941 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,43x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,29x
|Nbr of Employees
|90 096
|Free-Float
|93,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Last Close Price
|1 358,80 GBX
|Average target price
|1 822,18 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|34,1%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|GSK PLC
|-17.33%
|60 941