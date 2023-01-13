Advanced search
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:14 2023-01-13 am EST
1434.60 GBX   +0.25%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
GSK ( '') Transaction notification Form 6 : GSK plc (the 'Company') Transaction notification - Form 6-K

01/13/2023 | 12:20pm EST
GSK plc (the 'Company')
Transaction notification
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms E Walmsley
b)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2597
21
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms D Conrad
b)
Position/status
Chief People Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2597
4
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr J Ford
b)
Position/status
SVP and Group General Counsel, Legal and Compliance
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2597
5
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms S Jackson
b)
Position/status
SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2597
52
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr D Jackson
b)
Position/status
PCA of Ms S Jackson (SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office)
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2597
22
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr L Miels
b)
Position/status
Chief Commercial Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2597
2
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr D Redfern
b)
Position/status
President Corporate Development
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2597
62
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr R Simard
b)
Position/status
President, Global Supply Chain
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2597
21
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr P Thomson
b)
Position/status
President, Global Affairs
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2597
38
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms D Waterhouse
b)
Position/status
CEO, ViiV Healthcare
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2597
50
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms V Whyte
b)
Position/status
Company Secretary
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2597
47
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms S Jackson
b)
Position/status
SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2318
8
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr D Jackson
b)
Position/status
PCA of Ms S Jackson (SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office)
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2318
8
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms V Whyte
b)
Position/status
Company Secretary
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2318
25
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr I Whyte
b)
Position/status
PCA of Ms V Whyte (Company Secretary)
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2318
838
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms D Connor
b)
Position/status
PCA of Mr R Connor (President, Global Vaccines)
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN:GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 12 January 2023.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.2318
338
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Attachments

Disclaimer

GSK plc published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 17:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
