1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Emma Walmsley
b)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£15.1279
26
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-11
f)
Place of the
transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Diana Conrad
b)
Position/status
Chief People Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£15.1279
5
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-11
f)
Place of the
transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
James Ford
b)
Position/status
SVP and Group General Counsel, Legal and Compliance
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£15.1279
8
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-11
f)
Place of the
transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Sally Jackson
b)
Position/status
SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£15.1279
16
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-11
f)
Place of the
transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Luke Miels
b)
Position/status
Chief Commercial Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£15.1279
2
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-11
f)
Place of the
transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
David Redfern
b)
Position/status
President Corporate Development
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£15.1279
70
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-11
f)
Place of the
transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Regis Simard
b)
Position/status
President, Global Supply Chain
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£15.1279
26
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-11
f)
Place of the
transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Philip Thomson
b)
Position/status
President, Global Affairs
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£15.1279
45
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-11
f)
Place of the
transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Deborah Waterhouse
b)
Position/status
CEO, ViiV Healthcare and President, Global Health, GSK
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£15.1279
58
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-11
f)
Place of the
transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Victoria Whyte
b)
Position/status
Company Secretary
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024 on shares held through the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£15.1279
53
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-11
f)
Place of the
transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Elizabeth McKee Anderson
b)
Position/status
Independent Non-Executive Director
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$39.3371
14
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-12
f)
Place of the
transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Charles Bancroft
b)
Position/status
Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$39.3371
84
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-12
f)
Place of the
transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dr Hal Barron
b)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$39.3371
16
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-12
f)
Place of the
transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dr Anne Beal
b)
Position/status
Independent Non-Executive Director
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$39.3371
12
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-12
f)
Place of the
transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dr Harry Dietz
b)
Position/status
Independent Non-Executive Director
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$39.3371
12
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-12
f)
Place of the
transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dr Jesse Goodman
b)
Position/status
Independent Non-Executive Director
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$39.3371
12
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-12
f)
Place of the
transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dr Vishal Sikka
b)
Position/status
Independent Non-Executive Director
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W2044
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$39.3371
51
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-12
f)
Place of the
transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dylan Jackson
b)
Position/status
PCA of Ms S Jackson (SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office)
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£15.0760
1
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-11
f)
Place of the
transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Victoria Whyte
b)
Position/status
Company Secretary
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£15.0760
16
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-11
f)
Place of the
transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Iain Whyte
b)
Position/status
PCA of Ms V Whyte (Company Secretary)
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 11 July 2024.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£15.0760
1115
d)
Aggregated
information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the
transaction
2024-07-11
f)
Place of the
transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
GSK plc
(Registrant)
Date: July 15, 2024
By:/s/ VICTORIA WHYTE
--------------------------
Victoria Whyte
Authorised Signatory for and on
behalf of GSK plc
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GSK plc published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 17:17:04 UTC.