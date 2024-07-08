GSK : UBS downgrades its recommendation

UBS has downgraded its recommendation on GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) from 'buy' to 'neutral', with a target price cut from 2040 pence to 1580 pence, a new target 5% higher than the British healthcare group's last closing share price.



The broker explains that its downgrade reflects the uncertainty surrounding Arexvy, the weakness of Shingrix in the US and the continuing overhang of the Zantac litigation. While it considers the valuation to be 'attractive', UBS sees no clear catalysts in the dossier.



