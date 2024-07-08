GSK : UBS downgrades its recommendation
The broker explains that its downgrade reflects the uncertainty surrounding Arexvy, the weakness of Shingrix in the US and the continuing overhang of the Zantac litigation. While it considers the valuation to be 'attractive', UBS sees no clear catalysts in the dossier.
