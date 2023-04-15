Advanced search
GSK
GB00BN7SWP63
GSK PLC
(GSK)
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
11:35:16 2023-04-14 am EDT
1515.00
GBX
-0.49%
10:27a
Gsk : Gepotidacin's positive phase III data shows potential to be the first in a new class of oral antibiotics for uncomplicated urinary tract infections in over 20 years
PU
10:19a
GSK's Eagle-2 And Eagle-3 Phase III Trials For Gepotidacin Met Primary Endpoint Of Non-Inferiority To Nitrofurantoin
RE
10:19a
Gsk - us fda submission is planned for q2 2023…
RE
GSK - US FDA SUBMISSION IS PLANNED FOR Q2 2023…
04/15/2023 | 10:19am EDT
GSK - US FDA SUBMISSION IS PLANNED FOR Q2 2023
© Reuters 2023
10:27a
Gsk : Gepotidacin's positive phase III data shows potential to be the first in a new class..
PU
10:19a
GSK's Eagle-2 And Eagle-3 Phase III Trials For Gepotidacin Met Primary Endpoint Of Non-..
RE
10:19a
Gsk - us fda submission is planned for q2 2023…
RE
10:19a
Gsk - eagle-2 and eagle-3 phase iii trials met primary endpoint…
RE
10:18a
Gsk - gepotidacin’s positive phase iii data shows potential to b…
RE
10:18a
GSK's antibiotic drug to treat uncomplicated UTIs meets main goals
RE
04/14
UK pension system needs 'big reform' to ensure higher returns - Hunt
AN
04/12
Ghana first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine
RE
04/12
Gsk : Q1 2023 pre announcement aide memoire
PU
04/11
ADRs End Higher, Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Alibaba Trade Actively
DJ
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2023
28 994 M
36 026 M
36 026 M
Net income 2023
5 206 M
6 468 M
6 468 M
Net Debt 2023
14 954 M
18 581 M
18 581 M
P/E ratio 2023
11,5x
Yield 2023
3,68%
Capitalization
61 131 M
75 956 M
75 956 M
EV / Sales 2023
2,62x
EV / Sales 2024
2,37x
Nbr of Employees
69 400
Free-Float
93,0%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
1 515,00 GBX
Average target price
1 716,48 GBX
Spread / Average Target
13,3%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds
Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Wood
Chief Scientific Officer
Amy Altshul
SVP-Legal, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC
5.38%
75 956
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-6.12%
433 439
NOVO NORDISK A/S
22.03%
379 647
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
2.54%
337 968
MERCK & CO., INC.
3.93%
292 621
ABBVIE INC.
-0.01%
285 068
