  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GSK plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB00BN7SWP63

GSK PLC

(GSK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:16 2023-04-14 am EDT
1515.00 GBX   -0.49%
10:27aGsk : Gepotidacin's positive phase III data shows potential to be the first in a new class of oral antibiotics for uncomplicated urinary tract infections in over 20 years
PU
10:19aGSK's Eagle-2 And Eagle-3 Phase III Trials For Gepotidacin Met Primary Endpoint Of Non-Inferiority To Nitrofurantoin
RE
10:19aGsk - us fda submission is planned for q2 2023…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GSK - US FDA SUBMISSION IS PLANNED FOR Q2 2023…

04/15/2023 | 10:19am EDT
GSK - US FDA SUBMISSION IS PLANNED FOR Q2 2023


© Reuters 2023
All news about GSK PLC
10:27aGsk : Gepotidacin's positive phase III data shows potential to be the first in a new class..
PU
10:19aGSK's Eagle-2 And Eagle-3 Phase III Trials For Gepotidacin Met Primary Endpoint Of Non-..
RE
10:19aGsk - us fda submission is planned for q2 2023…
RE
10:19aGsk - eagle-2 and eagle-3 phase iii trials met primary endpoint…
RE
10:18aGsk - gepotidacin’s positive phase iii data shows potential to b…
RE
10:18aGSK's antibiotic drug to treat uncomplicated UTIs meets main goals
RE
04/14UK pension system needs 'big reform' to ensure higher returns - Hunt
AN
04/12Ghana first to approve Oxford's malaria vaccine
RE
04/12Gsk : Q1 2023 pre announcement aide memoire
PU
04/11ADRs End Higher, Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Alibaba Trade Actively
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on GSK PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 28 994 M 36 026 M 36 026 M
Net income 2023 5 206 M 6 468 M 6 468 M
Net Debt 2023 14 954 M 18 581 M 18 581 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 3,68%
Capitalization 61 131 M 75 956 M 75 956 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
EV / Sales 2024 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 69 400
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart GSK PLC
Duration : Period :
GSK plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 515,00 GBX
Average target price 1 716,48 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Wood Chief Scientific Officer
Amy Altshul SVP-Legal, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GSK PLC5.38%75 956
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.12%433 439
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.03%379 647
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY2.54%337 968
MERCK & CO., INC.3.93%292 621
ABBVIE INC.-0.01%285 068
