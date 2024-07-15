GSK: ViiH Healthcare to present its advances in HIV

July 15, 2024 at 10:16 am EDT Share

GSK announces that ViiV Healthcare (an HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Pfizer and Shionogi as shareholders), will present 'the largest randomized clinical trial (RCT)' of the two-drug Dovato regimen (dolutegravir/lamivudine) compared with the three-drug Biktarvy regimen (bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide) at the 25th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2024), to be held in Munich from July 22 to 26.



The presentation will be one of 25 abstracts evaluating the company's portfolio of marketed HIV treatments and prevention.



'The breadth of data we are announcing, including the study comparing Dovato and Biktarvy, will help individuals better understand these options,' explained Harmony P. Garges, M.D. in essence, Medical Director at ViiV Healthcare.



'We are proud to be at the forefront of innovative science, advancing innovations that have and will continue to transform the future of HIV care and help end the epidemic', she added.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.