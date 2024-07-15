GSK: ViiH Healthcare to present its advances in HIV
The presentation will be one of 25 abstracts evaluating the company's portfolio of marketed HIV treatments and prevention.
'The breadth of data we are announcing, including the study comparing Dovato and Biktarvy, will help individuals better understand these options,' explained Harmony P. Garges, M.D. in essence, Medical Director at ViiV Healthcare.
'We are proud to be at the forefront of innovative science, advancing innovations that have and will continue to transform the future of HIV care and help end the epidemic', she added.
